Top news headlines of today – 23 December 2023

Shailesh Khanduri
23 Dec 2023
Wrestler Bajrang Punia holds his Padma Shri award near the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. The Olympic medallist grappler on Friday decided to return the Padma Shri award in protest over the election of Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist, as the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Wrestlers Protest

Bajrang returns Padma Shri, his attempt to meet PM thwarted by police
Ram Mandir

Congress President Mallikarjun with party leader Sonia Gandhi during the ‘Congress Working Committee Meeting’, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Will Sonia, Kharge ignore invitation to attend Ram Temple inauguration?

 

Delhi Liquor Scam

Arvind Kejriwal Worried AAP

ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for Jan 3 in excise policy-linked money laundering case

 

Terrorist attack

Army vehicle poonch

3 men found dead as massive searches launched post terror ambush in J&K's Poonch

Azad calls for united fight against countries responsible for terror attacks in J&K
2024 LS polls

Congress leader P Chidambaram

Chidambaram to head Congress' Manifesto Committee for 2024 LS polls

 

Covid JN.1 Variant

A medical staff conducts covid-19 test of a woman at Rajiv Gandhi institute of Chest Disease in Bengaluru

22 cases of Covid's JN.1 variant detected in country till Thursday

COVID-19 has possibly peaked in Singapore, says minister but experts cautious

 

Human Trafficing

Legend Airlines plane grounded at Paris airport

France grounds flight carrying 303 Indians on human trafficking suspicion
Parliament Security Breach

Neelam farmers protest

Neelam gets permission to meet lawyer

 

Republic Day

Emmanuel Macron Narendra Modi G20.jpg

French President Emmanuel Macron set to be Republic Day chief guest

 

