#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 23 July 2023

23 Jul 2023 2 Minutes read
Manipur Violence

Manipur's ethnic conflicts have 'genesis in faulty politics' of Cong: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Stalin invites Manipuri sportspersons to train in TN; BJP slams CM for acting like a 'politician'

Assam Rifles files sedition case against Manipur civil society group
Fight against terror

National Investigation Agency NIA jammu.jpg

NIA exposes international nodes of Khalistani terror groups, their complex fund raising mechanism

NIA conducts searches in Tamil Nadu over former PMK functionary's killing

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023

Bhupesh Baghel T S Singh Deo Chhattisgarh

If Congress wins in Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel will be 'first in line' for CM post: T S Singhdeo

RSS Mohan Bhagwat

40 times more talk of good things happening in India than discussion on bad things: Mohan Bhagwat
Meta Threads

Threads app

Threads app sees dip in user engagement; brands and creators have different views on its future

Sports

Satwik-Chirag Badminton

Satwik-Chirag defeats world no. 1 pair to win Korea Open title

Film controversy

Oppenheimer Gita

Oppenheimer sparks controversy over reference to Bhagavad Gita during sex scene

Lifestyle

Yuksom

Mystic mountainous Yuksom: far from the madding crowd

Asian Games

Ravi Dahiya

Ravi Dahiya won't go to Asian Games, knocked out of trials by Atish Todkar

Punjab

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami addresses a press conference, in Amritsar

SGPC launches YouTube channel for Gurbani; slams AAP govt in Punjab

Luxury Cars

Lexus Luxury Car Auto Expo

Lexus set to foray into used car biz; roll out first EV in India by 2025

No special policy for Tesla; can seek incentives under existing schemes: Govt official

Kia India eyes 10% sales growth this calendar year

Local assembly of EVs in India just a matter of time: BMW

Rajasthan

pornography

Nagaur records maximum number of pornography cases in last four years

Raigad Landslide

NDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation after a landslide at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district on July 22

Search operation enter 4th day; 81 people untraced

Russia Ukraine war

Ukrainian drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as strikes kill, wound civilians and journalists

