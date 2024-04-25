Advertisment
Top News Headlines National

Top news headlines of today – 25 April 2024

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
New Update
Commentary 24 April

Commentary

मोदी के हाथ कांग्रेस का टेंटुआ | ANI को Sam Pitroda का फोन | किया Inheritance Tax की साजिश का खुलासा
Analysis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha polls: Will Congress' renewed love for socialism backfire?

 

Muslim quota

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

NCBC to summon Karnataka chief secretary over blanket reservation to Muslims

 

2024 LS polls

Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi

EC sends notice to BJP, Congress on charges of MCC violation by PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi

LS polls Phase 2: Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor in fray; Hema Malini, Om Birla seek hat-trick of wins
Sandeshkhali horror

Women holding posters stage a protest demanding the arrest of local TMC leaders over Sandeshkhali incident allegations, in North 24 Parganas district

CBI files first FIR in Sandeshkhali land grab and sexual assault case

 

Bihar

Saurabh Kumar

JD(U) leader Saurabh Kumar shot dead near Patna

 

Kejriwal arrest

Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail

Arvind Kejriwal 'kingpin' of Delhi excise scam: ED to SC in 734-page reply affidavit
Luxury Cars

Audi A6 EV E-Tron

Audi announces up to 2% price hike for model range in India from June 1

 

Lifestyle

A girl sitting alone

Would you be happy as a long-term single? The answer may depend on your attachment style

 

Do you know?

Honey bees

Most bees don’t die after stinging – and other surprising bee facts

 

Chess

D Gukesh Ding Liren

India to bid for World Chess Championship hosting rights: AICF secretary Dev Patel

 

IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant plays a shot during a match between Delhi Capitals and CSK in Visakhapatnam on March 31, 2024.

Pant shines as DC survives late scare to steal 4-run win against GT

 

Today's Top news headlines
