Top news headlines of today – 28 August 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
28 Aug 2023
Neeraj Chopra

World Athletics Championships

From the land of Milkha Singh, Neeraj and Nadeem come to conquer the world and spread peace

Neeraj Chopra scripts history yet again, becomes first Indian to win gold in World Athletics Championships

The Humble Great: What makes Neeraj Chopra the 'Legend'

Exemplifies excellence: PM Modi on Neeraj Chopra's gold medal at World Athletics Championships

Indian men's 4x400m relay team shatters Asian record to qualify for World Championship finals
Nuh Shobha Yatra

mobile Internet in Nuh

Nuh turns into a fortress, outsiders' entry blocked

 

Kota 'Suicide' Factory

Kota suicides

2 NEET aspirants commit suicide in a day in Kota, 22 this year

 

Artificial Intelligence

Brad Smith

Not possible to slow tech pace, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations
US China relations

US China technology tussle.jpg

Top US and Chinese commerce officials meet to improve chilly relations

 

