Advertisment
Top News Headlines National

Top news headlines of today – 28 February 2024

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
New Update
Commentary 27 feb

Commentary

कांग्रेस ने अपने वकील को चढ़ाया सूली | सुक्खू सरकार के गिनती के दिन | राज्यसभा चुनाव का रायबरेली कनेक्शन | कर्नाटक में बीजेपी की किरकिरी
Advertisment

 

Rajya Sabha polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other leaders with the BJP candidates who have been elected as Rajya Sabha MPs in the the recently-held polls, in Lucknow, Tuesday,

UP Rajya Sabha polls: All 8 BJP candidates win, one of 3 SP nominees loses

After Rajya Sabha poll victory in UP, BJP says will win all 80 seats in Lok Sabha elections

RS polls: Big upset for Cong as BJP's Harsh Mahajan defeats Singhvi amid cross-voting in Himachal

Congress deploys Hooda, Shivakumar to defuse crisis in Himachal

Congress unable to keep its flock together, is disintegrating: Amit Shah

RS polls: Big upset for Congress in Himachal, wins 3 seats in Karnataka

Can go anywhere, says Congress MLA from Himachal Ravi Thakur, denies claims about his kidnapping

 

Advertisment

CCA implementation

Population explosion India.jpg

CAA rules to be issued before Model Code of Conduct comes into effect

 

Manipur Violence

Manipur Police Training College

Army called in amid fresh tension in Manipur; Assam Rifles deployed after senior cop abducted briefly
Advertisment

 

2024 LS polls

Somnath Bharti.jpg

Somnath Bharti among four AAP candidates in Delhi

Know about AAP Lok Sabha candidates

 

Advertisment

College admissions

CUET-UG result NEET JEE College

CUET-UG application process begins, exam in hybrid mode from May 15-31: NTA

 

SC raps Baba Ramdev

Patanjali

SC observations on ads by promoter group won't affect business operations: Patanjali Foods

 

Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe