Top news headlines of today – 28 September 2023

NewsDrum Desk
28 Sep 2023
Ramesh Bidhuri

Rajasthan Elections

Bidhuri "rewarded" for abusing Danish Ali: says Opposition as he gets poll duty in Tonk

Party organisation is supreme: Shah, Nadda to Rajasthan BJP leaders
India-Canada tension

S Jaishankar with Antony Blinken

EAM Jaishankar to meet US Secretary Blinken amid India-Canada diplomatic row

NIA crackdown on terror-gangster-smuggler nexus; several detained after raids in 5 states, 2 UTs

 

INDvsAUS

India vs Australia

Indian middle-order crumbles as Australia record consolation win

 

Asian Games

Sift Kaur Samra

How Asian Games champion Sift Kaur is an inspiration for NEET aspirants via shooting route

 

Manipur Violence

Manipur Violence Kuki Zo.jpg

AFSPA extended in Manipur hills for 6 months; Valley areas kept out

 

