#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 3 February 2024

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
New Update
eastern Syria US Airstrike

US-Iran

US retaliates to drone attack; strikes at Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Syria
Kejriwal in another soup

Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi

Cops visit Kejriwal, Atishi homes; fail to deliver notices to join probe in MLA 'poaching' claims

 

2024 LS polls

Congress TMC Alliance

Doubt Congress will get 'even 40 seats' in LS polls, says Mamata; Rahul optimistic on seat-sharing

 

'Nyay Yatra'

Himanta Biswa Sarma Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's 'body double' used during Cong yatra in Assam identified: Himanta

Rahul’s 'Nyay Yatra' runs into another trouble in Mamata's Bengal
Indian Navy

Indian Navy foils piracy attempt on cargo vessel along east coast of Somalia

Gyanvapi row

Police personnel stop Muslims as they gather to offer 'namaz' at Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

No immediate relief for Gyanvapi mosque committee, bandh in Muslim-dominated parts of Varanasi

Devotees queue up outside Gyanvapi complex to have glimpse of cellar after court order

 

PR Stunt?

Poonam pandey death

Is actor-model Poonam Pandey's death from cervical cancer a stunt?
Racecourse

mahalaxmi racecourse

Mumbai to get Central Park on the lines of New York on sprawling Racecourse land

 

#Today's Top news headlines
