#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 30 January 2024


Shailesh Khanduri
Updated On
New Update
Hemant Soren worried

'Absconding'

ED team camps at Hemant Soren's Delhi house, BJP says he is absconding

Soren says ED's questioning him again before Jan 31 reeks of malice

Keeping watch on situation, will cross the bridge when it comes: Jharkhand Governor
Women Empowerment

Women employees

Centre allows woman employees to nominate children for family pension

 

Rajya Sabha polls

Robert Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi

RS polls: Priyanka Gandhi likely candidate from Himachal; NDA to gain

EC announces biennial elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats on Feb 27

 

2024 LS polls

Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the supporters during a public meeting, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

India may have dictatorship, no more elections if Modi wins 2024 LS polls: Kharge
Hanuman flag row

Mandya Hanuman Flag Karnataka

Row over Hanuman flag intensifies in Karnataka, BJP-JD(S) lock horns with govt

 

Israel-Hamas war

Israeli Hostages Hamas Gaza

What next as Israel says 12 UN employees participated in Hamas attack

 

Afghanistan

afghanistan regional conference

India, other countries attend regional conclave organised by Taliban in Kabul
Ayodhya Ram Temple

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi

Chief imam of All India Imam Organisation faces fatwa for participating in Ayodhya ceremony

 

India-Maldives row

Bollywood in Maldives

India no more top tourist market for Maldives; ranks 5th behind China

Maldives opposition party readies to move impeachment motion against Mohamed Muizzu

 

Cricket

Dean Elgar Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli spat at me, apologised after AB de Villiers confronted him: Dean Elgar

India suffer body blow as Rahul, Jadeja out of second Test; long wait ends for Sarfaraz Khan

 

United States

Florida police

Florida shooting: Suspect among 4 dead, 2 police officers injured

 

#Today's Top news headlines
