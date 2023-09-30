Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 30 September 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
30 Sep 2023
BJP Flag BJP Party

Assembly Elections

How three former CMs may affect poll outcome for BJP in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh
Advertisment

 

India-Canada tension

S Jaishankar at Hudson Institute

We were open to looking at it now: Jaishankar after discussing India-Canada issue with Blinken

Blinken urges India to 'cooperate fully' with ongoing Canadian investigation

 

Advertisment

Ujjain horror

Father of the man held for rape of 12-year-old girl in Ujjain seeks death penalty for son

 

Age of concent

Not advisable to tinker with existing age of consent under POCSO Act: Law Commission to govt

From 10 to 18 years: A look at history of age of consent
Advertisment

 

Ladakh

Ladakh International Fashion Show

International fashion show at Ladakh's Umling La sets world record

 

#30 september 2023 top news headlines #Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe