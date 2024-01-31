Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 31 January 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

BJP’s Lok Sabha poll strategy in Chhattisgarh: Fresh faces, Hindutva pitch
Naxal attack

Narayanpur Naxal Attack Chhattisgarh.

Three CRPF personnel killed, 15 injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

 

Manipur Violence

Manipur Police

2 killed in fresh violence in Manipur

 

H1B Visa

h1b visa.jpg

H-1B visa application process for FY25 to begin March 6
Budget Session

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi

Parliament's Budget Session begins Wednesday; last of present Lok Sabha

 

NEET-PG Exam

MPhil PhD CUET IIT JEE NEET Entrance Exam UPSC College Delhi University UGC

NEET PG exam fee for candidates of all categories reduced by Rs 750

 

'Absconding'

Hemant Soren Kalpana Soren

Hemant Soren returns, chairs meeting of MLAs after 'absconding' drama
Chandigarh mayoral polls

Chandigarh mayoral polls BJP Manoj Sonkar

AAP moves HC, seeks fresh polls under supervision of retired judge

 

Citizenship Act

Mamata Banerjee Angry

Will not let anyone take away citizenship of people as long as I am alive: Mamata

 

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Araria, Bihar

Modi govt lost farmers’ trust, we will try to win it back: Rahul

 

Land-for-jobs scam

ejashwi Yadav leaves from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after being questioned in the alleged land-for-jobs scam case, in Patna, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

ED questions Tejashwi for over eight hours in 'land-for-jobs' scam

 

Lifestyle

Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani

Opinion: Butter Chicken versus better chicken

 

Death sentence

Ranjith Sreenivasan BJP Kerala PFI

15 PFI workers get death sentence in killing of BJP leader in Kerala

A look at death penalties handed out by trial courts in last 2 decades

 

Gyanvapi row

Varanasi court rejects plea by Hindu side seeking carbon dating of Shiv Ling

Hindu side moves SC for ASI survey of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi mosque

 

Rajasthan

Manavendra Singh and his wife

Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law killed, son injured in car accident

 

Wildlife

snow leopard in Darma valley

First-ever estimation shows 718 snow leopards in India; two-thirds of them in Ladakh

 

Pakistan

PTI rally blast

4 dead, 5 injured in blast at PTI rally in southwestern Pakistan

 

