Top news headlines of today – 5 April 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
संजय सिंह की धमकी पर बीजेपी चुप? बेल के पीछे ED का गेमप्लान? केवल गांधी परिवार बचेगा कांग्रेस में?
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge greets party leader Sonia Gandhi before she takes oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 4, 2024

As exodus continues, is clueless Congress high command losing political plot?

 

A videograb of Randeep Singh Surjewala in which he makes sexist remarks against Hema Malini

Surjewala caught lying after making sexist remarks on Hema Malini

Kerala CM asks Doordarshan to withdraw telecast of 'The Kerala Story'

 

jailed Arvind Kejriwal's pic in background

Sunita Kejriwal puts husband's photo between Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar

BJP, AAP clash over Kejriwal's behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

Arvind Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer
Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren being produced by the ED in a special PMLA court in the connection with a money laundering case

ED attaches Hemant Soren's Ranchi land worth Rs 31-crore worth

 

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 31, 2024

SP replaces Meerut candidate second time, Jayant Chaudhury takes dig

 

Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh takes the winning runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 04, 2024.

Shashank overshadows Gill's knock to hand PBKS a famous win over GT

 

