#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today – 5 August 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
05 Aug 2023 2 Minutes read
Article 370

4 years of abrogation of Article 370: A journey of renewed hope, prosperity

BJP celebrates 4th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, Cong, PDP stage protest
Imran Khan Arrest

Imran Khan arrest PTI

Imran Khan arrested after sentenced to three years in jail in Toshakhana case

Arrest 'expected', says Imran Khan; asks supporters 'not to sit silent'

 

Russia-Ukraine War

Narendra Modi Volodomyr Zelenskyy G7 Summit

NSA Ajit Doval leaves for Jeddah to join talks to end Ukraine war. NewsDrum had said first that India would play a role in a ceasefire in Ukraine Russia conflict.

 

Haryana Violence

A bulldozer demolishes alleged illegal constructions after orders from the district administration in Nuh district on Friday, Aug. 4

Days after clashes, houses on encroached land demolished in Nuh

Did not have info about intel on possible build-up of tension in Nuh: Anil Vij

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed
BCCI media rights

BCCI media rights

Can BCCI breach 1 billion dollar mark with 21 games against Australia and 18 vs England?

 

Manipur Violence

Manipur police Imphal

Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur

24-hour general strike cripples normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

 

Laptop import ban

Apple macbook Laptop

Govt defers restrictions on imports of laptops till October 31

Leading companies to make their product in India

 

Jammu and Kashmir

Three Army personnel martyred in encounter in J-K's Kulgam

 

Gyanvapi row

Police personnel stand guard at the Gyanvapi mosque, in Varanasi

ASI conducts scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex for 2nd day

Owaisi hopes ASI report on Gyanvapi will not open floodgates for 'thousand Babris'

 

Opposition meeting

Opposition meeting Bengaluru

INDIA coalition's next meeting likely on Aug 31-Sept 1 in Mumbai

 

Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu

Stone pelting, arson during Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Andhra Pradesh, 20 cops among those injured

 

Nitin Desai Suicide

Nitin Desai

FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others in Nitin Desai suicide case

No undue pressure exerted on Nitin Desai for recovery: Edelweiss ARC

 

Postpartum Depression

Postpartum Depression

First pill to treat postpartum depression approved by US health officials

 

 

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

One more indictment to close out this election: Trump in Alabama

 

NASA

NASA Voyager 2

NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 after mistake led to weeks of silence

 

Rahul Gandhi conviction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers sweets to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to celebrate after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction

Rahul Gandhi's LS membership should be restored immediately: Congress

Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' case

Will protect the idea of India, come what may: Rahul Gandhi after SC relief

Rahul Gandhi defamation case chronology

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets LS speaker, urges him to restore Rahul's membership

For disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from LS it took 24 hrs, let's see how much time is taken to reinstate him: Cong chief

 

Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce

Divorce of Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik subject of speculation again

 

 

 

