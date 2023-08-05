Top news headlines of today – 5 August 2023

|
4 years of abrogation of Article 370: A journey of renewed hope, prosperity
BJP celebrates 4th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, Cong, PDP stage protest
|
Imran Khan arrested after sentenced to three years in jail in Toshakhana case
Arrest 'expected', says Imran Khan; asks supporters 'not to sit silent'
|
NSA Ajit Doval leaves for Jeddah to join talks to end Ukraine war. NewsDrum had said first that India would play a role in a ceasefire in Ukraine Russia conflict.
|
Days after clashes, houses on encroached land demolished in Nuh
Did not have info about intel on possible build-up of tension in Nuh: Anil Vij
Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed
|
Can BCCI breach 1 billion dollar mark with 21 games against Australia and 18 vs England?
|
Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur
24-hour general strike cripples normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley
|
Govt defers restrictions on imports of laptops till October 31
|
ASI conducts scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex for 2nd day
Owaisi hopes ASI report on Gyanvapi will not open floodgates for 'thousand Babris'
|
INDIA coalition's next meeting likely on Aug 31-Sept 1 in Mumbai
|
Stone pelting, arson during Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Andhra Pradesh, 20 cops among those injured
|
FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others in Nitin Desai suicide case
No undue pressure exerted on Nitin Desai for recovery: Edelweiss ARC
|
First pill to treat postpartum depression approved by US health officials
|
One more indictment to close out this election: Trump in Alabama
|
NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 after mistake led to weeks of silence
|
Divorce of Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik subject of speculation again