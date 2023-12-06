Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 6 December 2023

Shailesh Khanduri
06 Dec 2023
michaung landfall

Cyclone Michaung

Michaung damages infrastructure in Andhra, subsides into cyclonic storm

Odisha remains on alert as intensity of rains likely to increase
Telangana CM

Revanth Reddy to be next Telangana chief minister, swearing-in on Thursday

Revanth Reddy, an indomitable fighter who took on the mighty BRS

 

Rajasthan

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed by accomplices

 

Gaumutra states row

DMK MP receives sharp rebuke from Stalin for 'Gaumutra states' remark

Mehbooba expresses shock over 'gaumutra states' remarks of DMK leader
Gurugram

Man drinks alcohol on moving car's roof in Gurugram, FIR filed

 

Bihar

IPS officer, wanted for involvement with liquor mafias, surrenders

 

Mahadev app scam

Mahadev app scam accused's father found dead; cops suspect suicide

 

#Today's Top news headlines #6 December 2023 top news headlines
