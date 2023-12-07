Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 7 December 2023

Shailesh Khanduri
07 Dec 2023
Sonia Gandhi with party's Telangana Chief A Revanth Reddy who was elected as the new chief minister of the state, during a meeting at her residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec, 6, 2023.

Telangana

Revanth Reddy to be sworn-in as Telangana CM today; Sonia, Rahul to attend

Revanth Reddy draws flak over "Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA" remarks
Parliament Winter Session

Opposition MPs walk out of the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Opposition furious over Amit Shah's remarks against Nehru; BJP hits back

J-K leaders welcome move to reserve two assembly seats for Kashmiri migrants

Not against assembly seat for PoK displaced residents, but decision should be left to elected govt: Omar

 

Telangana CM

Rahul Gandhi A Revanth Reddy Priyanka Gandhi

Revanth Reddy to be next Telangana chief minister, swearing-in on Thursday

Revanth Reddy, an indomitable fighter who took on the mighty BRS

 

BBC

Samir Shah

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
Artificial Intelligence

Evelyn Miller

Tough AI regulation will impede innovations, investments in India: Meta

 

Women T20I

Players of India and England greet each other at the end of the 1st T20I cricket match between India and England, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. England won the match by 38 runs.

India suffer comprehensive 38-run defeat against England in first women's T20I

 

Israel-Hamas war

Starbucks' workers strike.jpg

Starbucks caught in Israel-Hamas war; loses $11 billion

 

