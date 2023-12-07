Top news headlines of today – 7 December 2023

New Update
|
Revanth Reddy to be sworn-in as Telangana CM today; Sonia, Rahul to attend
Revanth Reddy draws flak over "Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA" remarks
|
Revanth Reddy to be next Telangana chief minister, swearing-in on Thursday
Revanth Reddy, an indomitable fighter who took on the mighty BRS
|
India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
|
Tough AI regulation will impede innovations, investments in India: Meta
|
India suffer comprehensive 38-run defeat against England in first women's T20I