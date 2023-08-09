Top news headlines of today – 9 August 2023

|
Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech at 12 pm, rally in Rajasthan at 3
MPL lays off 350 employees, Quizy shuts down after GST rate hike
Suryakumar back to best as India keep T20 series alive with 7-wicket win
My ODI numbers are poor, no shame in accepting that: Suryakumar
Fabricated attempts to malign image of Assam Rifles: Army Spear Corps
Rahul Gandhi on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' again? Now from Gujarat to Meghalaya
SC to hear on Aug 9 the locus standi of PIL petitioners in Bilkis case
Public outcry will not affect judicial decisions: SC on Bilkis case
Muslim League, not BJP-RSS, behind 1980 Moradabad riots: 40-year-old report
Employee unions to hold rally in Delhi on Aug 10 for Old Pension Scheme
PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to people with 'Modi ki guarantee' on welfare schemes
Astronauts get first look at the spacecraft that will fly them around the moon