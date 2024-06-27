LIVE updates: President Murmu lists govt's achievements in Parliament

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday addressed a joint sitting of Parliament and listed down the achievements of her government. Aam Aadmi Party MPs boycotted the address in protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.
-
Jun 27, 2024 12:28 ISTShatrughan Sinha reacts to daughter Sonakshi's wedding with Zaheer
Shatrughan Sinha expressed gratitude towards well wishers for celebrating his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's nuptials with fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal, calling it "the wedding of the century".
With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter… pic.twitter.com/sTveotv9CK— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 26, 2024
-
Jun 27, 2024 12:10 ISTPresident assures action against paper leak amid slogans of NEET
Addressing the 18th Lok Sabha for the first time, the president said her government is working to create an environment to enable youth of the country dream big and achieve them.
As she mentioned steps taken by the government on the education front, some opposition members were heard shouting "NEET".
-
Jun 27, 2024 11:59 ISTMany historic steps will be taken in upcoming budget: President Murmu
The budget that will be presented by the government in the next Parliament session will be a document of its futuristic vision, the President said in her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.