LIVE updates: Top news headlines of today – 21 Feb 2025

New Delhi: The BJP formed its government in Delhi on Thursday after more than 26 years, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her six ministers being sworn in at the Ramlila Ground and the new Cabinet approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in its first meeting.
Addressing a press conference soon after the Cabinet meeting, the chief minister announced allocation of portfolios among the newly appointed ministers and said that 14 pending CAG reports will be tabled in the first session of the Delhi Assembly.
While Gupta has kept with her finance, services, vigilance, revenue, and women and child development, among other departments, her Cabinet colleague Parvesh Verma has been allotted PWD, water, legislative affairs, irrigation and flood control, and gurdwara elections portfolios. Ashish Sood got home, power, education, and urban development, among other departments.
In Dubai, Shubman Gill was more artisan than artist en route to his eighth ODI hundred after Mohammed Shami’s satisfying five-wicket haul, propelling India to a workmanlike six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener on Thursday.
Skipper Rohit Sharma showered praise on his deputy Shubman Gill and veteran pacer Mohammed Shami for coming up with game-changing performances.
Feb 21, 2025 09:09 IST
17 militants arrested from 4 Manipur districts
Seventeen militants belonging to different banned outfits were arrested from four Manipur districts in the last 24 hours, police said on Friday. Read more...
Feb 21, 2025 09:07 IST
KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta tenders apology to Nepalese students' parents, asks pupils to return
Official Statement from Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT.@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @MofaNepal @IndiaInNepal @EONIndia pic.twitter.com/uqY56uDHH9— KIIT - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (@KIITUniversity) February 20, 2025
Feb 21, 2025 08:00 IST
USAID’s $2.5 billion NGO funding linked to Bharat Jodo Yatra
A notable spike in USAID funding under the category of "Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance" occurred in 2022, coinciding with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s high-profile Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The timing has fueled speculation that the funds may have been used to bolster opposition activities or influence public opinion during a critical political period, though no concrete evidence has been presented yet. Read more...
Feb 21, 2025 07:28 IST
Israel identifies child hostages’ remains, rejects Hamas’ claim on mother’s body
Hamas militants had turned over four bodies Thursday under the tenuous ceasefire that has paused over 15 months of war. Israel confirmed one body was that of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted during the Hamas attack that started the war on October 7, 2023. Read more...