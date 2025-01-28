LIVE updates: Top news headlines of today – 28 Jan 2025

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, in a "productive" phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought a move towards a "fair" bilateral trading relationship and deeper India-US cooperation, according to the White House.
The two leaders also discussed plans for Modi to visit the US, the White House said in a readout of the call on Monday.
In another development, a Delhi court directed Delhi Police to register an FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub for allegedly making some derogatory posts in 2016-17 that included "insults to Hindu deities, spreading of anti-India sentiment and incitement of religious disharmony."
Stay with us as we track the big news headlines of today LIVE.
-
Jan 28, 2025 22:46 IST
England beat India by 26 runs in third T20 International in Rajkot
England beat India by 26 runs in the third T20 International here on Tuesday, but still trail the five-match series 1-2.
Chasing a target of 172, India ended at 145 for 9 in 20 overs with Hardik Pandya top-scoring with 40 off 35 balls.
-
Jan 28, 2025 18:47 IST
Authorities issue advisory ahead of 'Mauni Amavasya snan' at Maha Kumbh
Authorities managing the Maha Kumbh here have issued a detailed advisory for the Mauni Amavasya "Amrit Snan" on Wednesday, urging devotees to follow safety protocols and cooperate with officials.
With millions of pilgrims expected to participate, extensive arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all attendees, they said.
According to an official statement, the fair administration and police have reinforced security and crowd-management measures. Dedicated teams, including fair police, traffic officers and specialised doctors, will be on duty around the clock to provide assistance in case of any emergencies. Read More....
-
Jan 28, 2025 14:40 IST
Delhi riots: SC grants custody parole to Tahir Hussain for campaigning in Delhi Polls
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted custody parole to former AAP councillor and February 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain, contesting Delhi assembly polls on a AIMIM ticket, to campaign.
A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta allowed Hussain's plea to campaign under police custody from January 29 to February 3.
Imposing several conditions, the top court said Hussain would only be allowed to leave jail along with security during the day time and return each night.
The bench said Hussain's custody parole would be subject to the deposit of Rs 2.47 lakh per day as part of security expenses. Read More...
-
Jan 28, 2025 12:29 IST
Maha Kumbh: Over 15 cr devotees take dip; another 10 cr expected on Mauni Amavasya
The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up security as it gears up for the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' on Wednesday, which is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in just a day.
The Maha Kumbh 2025 has already witnessed over 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the past 17 days, the state government said on Tuesday.
Security measures have reached unprecedented levels for the day with deployment of personnel at every nook and turn along with installation of AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones keeping eye on the Mela area, spread over several hectares along the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. Read More...
-
Jan 28, 2025 12:08 IST
GSLV-F15 NVS-02 launch: Countdown for ISRO's 100th mission begins at Sriharikota
The 27-hour countdown for ISRO's historic 100th mission from this spaceport, launch of a Navigation satellite onboard a GSLV rocket commenced on Tuesday, sources in the space agency said. Also, this would be the first mission for ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, who assumed office on January 13.
The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) with indigenous Cryogenic upper stage in its 17th flight, carrying the navigation satellite NVS-02 is scheduled for lift-off at 6.23 am on January 29 from the second launch pad here. Read More...
-
Jan 28, 2025 11:50 IST
5 killed, over 60 injured in Adinath Nirvana Laddu festival accident in Baghpat
Five people were killed and over 60 injured after a wooden structure collapsed early Tuesday morning at a Jain community event in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, District Magistrate Asmita Lal said.
A major accident struck the celebrations at the Lord Adinath Nirvana Laddu festival in Baghpat when a wooden platform at the revered Manasthambh complex collapsed, trapping over 50 devotees under the debris. Read More...
-
Jan 28, 2025 11:49 IST
Microsoft in talks to acquire TikTok: Donald Trump
President Donald Trump said Monday evening that Microsoft is among the US companies looking to take control of TikTok to help the popular app avert an effective ban that could kick-in in April.
“I would say yes,” Trump told reporters when asked if Microsoft was one of the companies interested in helping to bring about a new ownership of TikTok, a requirement set by Congress to keep the app functioning in the US.
Trump added on Monday other companies were also interested in purchasing TikTok, but wouldn't provide a list. Read More...
-
Jan 28, 2025 07:43 IST
Dharm Sansad calls for Sanatan Board to counter Waqf Board
Mahakumbh Nagar: Seers representing various monastic orders and groups called for establishing a Sanatan Board at a 'Dharm Sansad' held amid the Maha Kumbh here on Monday.
Preacher Devkinandan Thakur linked the decline of Sanatan culture to Macaulay's educational policies, which replaced Indian traditions with the English language. He warned of a conspiracy to take over India through the Waqf Board.
"Lands vacated by those who left for Pakistan are under the Waqf Board's control. But what happened to the land of Hindus who came to India? Why is there no Hindu Board in Pakistan?"
Thakur questioned why the Waqf Board exists in India when similar boards don't exist in Pakistan or Bangladesh. Full article...
-
Jan 28, 2025 07:18 IST
Saini calls Kejriwal Kaliya Naag of Kalyug over 'Haryana mixing poison in Yamuna' claim
Chandigarh: Arvind Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi, "otherwise we will file a defamation suit against him", Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday.
"BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this? The poison that is being mixed in the water cannot even be cleaned in water treatment plants. For the safety of the people of Delhi, the water supply has to be stopped in many areas," Kejriwal had said in a post on X. Full report...
-
Jan 28, 2025 06:55 IST
Delhi court orders FIR against Rana Ayyub over hate speech
New Delhi: A court here has directed Delhi Police to register an FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub for allegedly making some derogatory posts in 2016-17 that included "insults to Hindu deities, spreading of anti-India sentiment and incitement of religious disharmony." Read more...
-
Jan 28, 2025 06:48 IST
Trump dials Modi over 'fair' trade ties with India
Washington: On Monday, President Donald J Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation, an official readout from White House said.
They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.
“The President emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship,” the White House said.
“The leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations,” according to the readout.
Trump has already talked about slapping “100 per cent tariffs” on the BRICS grouping, a bloc that includes India as well.