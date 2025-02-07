LIVE updates: Top news headlines of today – 7 Feb 2025

New Delhi: Axis My India on Thursday gave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a massive edge over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi assembly polls.
Axis My India suggested a monumental change in the political landscape of the capital, with BJP and its allies predicted to win between 45 to 55 seats out of the total 70, commanding a 48% vote share.
Aam Aadmi Party is projected to win 15-25 seats. AAP had won 63 seats in the previous assembly elections in 2020.
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to poach his party candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll results on February 8.
The BJP dismissed the allegation and threatened legal action.
Stay with this page to track all important news updates.
-
Feb 07, 2025 08:29 IST
Schools in Delhi-NCR receive bomb threat
News agency IANS reported that multiple schools acorss Delhi-NCR received bomb threat over email. Police authorities are investigating and increasing security in schools across Delhi and Noida.
-
Feb 07, 2025 07:56 IST
Manish Tewari slams Jaishankar over his statement on Indian deportees
The statement of @DrSJaishankar in the Lok Sabha justifying , defending and endorsing the use of handcuffs and shackles by the @realDonaldTrump administration & @USBPChief is both deeply shocking and acutely disturbing.— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 7, 2025
He unfortunately sounded more like a mid level official…
-
Feb 07, 2025 07:48 IST
Fresh snowfall in Bhaderwah of Doda district
News agency ANI shared a video of fresh snowfall in Bhaderwah of Doda district saying it draws in tourists from across the country, enthralling them with its scenic beauty.
#WATCH | J&K: Fresh snowfall in Bhaderwah of Doda district draws in tourists from across the country, enthralling them with its scenic beauty. pic.twitter.com/aIHHV2MiRu— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025