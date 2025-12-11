Top news headlines of today – 11 Dec 2025

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Opposition’s walkout from the Lok Sabha over his reference to “ghuspathiye (illegal immigrants)” had bared the “real agenda” behind its two-day tirade against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming their only concern was to save an illegal-immigrant vote bank that SIR would delete from the lists.

Shah had already launched a stinging attack on the Opposition’s criticism of SIR and on the Congress’ record, but the benches stayed put as he accused Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi of historic instances of “vote chori”. It was only when he turned to “avaidh ghuspathiye” and their place on the voter list that Opposition MPs walked out.

“The Opposition wants to normalise and formalise the ‘ghuspathiye’ and add them in electoral rolls,” Shah alleged, intervening in a debate on election reforms. After the walkout, he said no matter how many times the Opposition boycotts proceedings, the NDA would continue with its policy of “detect, delete and deport” illegal immigrants.

Shah used that sequence to argue that the real trigger for the campaign against SIR was the fear that “ghuspathiye”, whom he repeatedly framed as the Opposition’s vote bank, would be struck off the rolls. “Can a country’s democracy be safe when the prime minister and the chief minister are decided by ‘ghuspathiye’?” he asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Shah's speech in the Lok Sabha saying he exposed the opposition's lies about the election process.

The prime minister described Shah's 90-minute speech in the Lower House as "outstanding".

"An outstanding speech by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. With concrete facts, he has highlighted diverse aspects of our electoral process, the strength of our democracy and also exposed the lies of the Opposition," Modi said on X.

