Top news headlines of today – 13 Dec 2025

Kolkata: Thousands braved the December chill and waited past midnight to give a rousing welcome to Argentine superstar footballer Lionel Messi as he arrived in Kolkata for his whirlwind three-day, four-city GOAT India Tour 2025.
The Barcelona legend's 2.26 am touchdown in the early hours of Saturday sent the city into an frenzy.
Gate 4 of the international arrivals turned into a roaring sea of chants, flags and flashing phones, with fans sprinting between gates for even a fleeting glimpse of their favourite sports star.
Children perched on shoulders and drums rolled as Messi was whisked out through the VIP gate under massive security.
A heavy convoy then escorted him to his hotel, where another huge crowd was waiting deep into the night.
Over the next 72 hours, he will zip across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, meeting chief ministers, corporate leaders, Bollywood celebrities and eventually Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
- Dec 13, 2025 10:12 IST
Rahul Gandhi to attend friendly football match between Messi, Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will attend the GOAT India Tour event featuring football legend Lionel Messi at the RGI Cricket Stadium here on Saturday evening, Telangana Congress sources said.
- Dec 13, 2025 10:11 IST
Delhi chokes as AQI nears 'severe' level at 397
New Delhi: A thick blanket of smog shrouded the national capital on Saturday morning with an air quality index (AQI) of 397, on the brinks of the 'severe' category.
- Dec 13, 2025 10:10 IST
Kerala Civic polls: LDF leads in grama panchayats, UDF ahead in municipalities, corporations
Thiruvananthapuram: After the first hour of counting of votes, which began at 8 am, for the 1,199 local bodies in Kerala, SEC data indicated that the LDF was leading in more grama and block panchayats than the UDF, but the opposition was ahead in municipalities and corporations.
- Dec 13, 2025 10:08 IST
'Hefty' price for Messi Kolkata event ticket; Guv seeks report from govt
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has written to the state government, seeking an elaborate report on the arrangements for Argentine superstar footballer Lionel Messi's programme in Kolkata on Saturday, a Lok Bhavan official said.
- Dec 13, 2025 08:36 IST
SBI passes RBI rate cut benefit to borrowers, reduces lending rate by 25 bps
New Delhi: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced its lending rate by 25 basis points, following the Reserve Bank's policy rate cut, making loans cheaper for existing and new borrowers.
- Dec 13, 2025 08:35 IST
India 'very optimistic' of sealing trade deal with Oman during PM Modi's visit
New Delhi: India on Friday said it is "very optimistic" about finalising an ambitious trade deal with Oman during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Gulf nation next week.
Modi will undertake a four-day visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman beginning Monday to shore up bilateral ties with the three countries, especially in areas of trade and defence.