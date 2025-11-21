Top news headlines of today – 21 Nov 2025

New Delhi:
An Indian combat plane crashed on Friday during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show.
The Indian HAL Tejas, a combat aircraft used in the Indian Air Force, crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd.
It wasn't immediately clear if the pilot ejected or if anyone was injured in the incident.
Black smoke rose over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as a crowd of spectators watched, and sirens sounded after the crash.
- Nov 21, 2025 17:45 IST
Dubai Air Show briefly suspended after Tejas crash; visitors evacuated
The Dubai Air Show was temporarily suspended after an Indian fighter jet Tejas crashed during a flight demonstration this afternoon.
The visitors and attendees were asked to leave the venue to enable rescue teams to reach the site of the crash. Helicopters and firefighting teams responded immediately and are managing the situation, the UAE Civil Aviation Ministry said. READ MORE
- Nov 21, 2025 17:05 IST
Video of Tejas crash at Dubai Air Show
- Nov 21, 2025 17:05 IST
IAF orders court of inquiry after Tejas crash at Dubai Air Show, confirms pilot’s death
The Indian Air Force on Friday confirmed that its Tejas fighter aircraft crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, adding that the pilot suffered fatal injuries in the accident.
In an official statement posted on X, the IAF said: “An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the crash.”
An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 21, 2025
IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.
A court of inquiry is being…
- Nov 21, 2025 16:29 IST
India's Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show
- Nov 21, 2025 15:56 IST
Will continue as Karnataka CM and present future budgets, says CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asserted that he would continue in office and also present state budgets in the future.
His statement comes amidst an intense power struggle in the ruling Congress, with the D K Shivakumar camp mounting pressure on the party high command for a leadership change.
At least 15 MLAs and about a dozen MLCs have camped in New Delhi to push the party leadership to make Shivakumar the next Chief Minister, Congress sources said.
- Nov 21, 2025 15:40 IST
Rupee breaches 89-mark, hits all-time low amid market slump
The rupee saw the steepest single-day fall in over three months and breached 89 per US dollar-mark for the first time, trading 78 paise lower at 89.46 against the greenback during the intra-day session on Friday, amid negative cues from domestic as well as global equity markets.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.67 and plunged 82 paise to hit its lowest-ever intra-day level of 89.50 before trading at 89.40 against the American currency.
- Nov 21, 2025 14:48 IST
Udhayanidhi calls Sanskrit 'dead language,' BJP hits back
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday called Sanskrit "a dead language," drawing a sharp response from the BJP which said leaders must be more responsible while making remarks.
The DMK leader was addressing a book release event, where he criticised the Union government for allotting only Rs 150 crore for Tamil Development.
In contrast, Sanskrit, "a dead language", was getting Rs 2,400 crore, he said.
- Nov 21, 2025 14:47 IST
Don't wish to come across as greedy by demanding Bihar deputy CM's post: Chirag Paswan
Union minister Chirag Paswan on Friday asserted that he did not wish to come across as "greedy" by demanding the deputy chief minister's post, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating two berths to his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in the new Bihar cabinet.
Addressing a press conference here, Paswan also said he wished to expand the party's footprints beyond Bihar as "an NDA partner" in states like West Bengal, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
“I don’t wish to be seen as greedy by demanding the deputy CM’s post,” the Hajipur MP said.
- Nov 21, 2025 14:47 IST
TN CM Stalin says ''no rest until amending Constitution to fix timelines for governors''
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Friday asserted that "there will be no rest" until amending the Constitution to fix timelines for governors to clear Bills.
In his first reaction to the Supreme Court's advisory opinion on the Presidential Reference, he said, "Our fight for State rights and true federalism will continue."
In a statement, Stalin said that the Supreme Court’s opinion in its answer to the Presidential Reference will have no impact on the April 8, 2025 judgment in the case of State of Tamil Nadu vs Governor of Tamil Nadu.
- Nov 21, 2025 14:08 IST
Khawaja Asif seeks court martial of Gen Bajwa over 2018 political turmoil
Former Army Chief of Pakistan Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa should face a court martial for abusing his authority and dislodging civilian governments in the country, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said.
He stated that Gen Bajwa was responsible for the political upheaval of 2018 and “must be tried for what he did to this country.”
The Defence Minister holds the former Army Chief responsible for the ouster of the Nawaz Sharif government in 2018 for his alleged involvement in the Panama Papers case. He was disqualified from public office for life by the Supreme Court.
- Nov 21, 2025 14:07 IST
World collectively needs to hike climate finance: India at COP30
India is committed to domestic adaptation as part of climate action but there is an urgent need for a scaled-up adaptation finance as the global gap widens, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said here.
Yadav also said that the annual climate summit, COP30, must deliver a clear political message that “adaptation is not an optional add-on but an essential investment.”
“The 2025 Adaptation Gap Report estimates that developing countries will need between USD 310-365 billion annually by 2035, while current flows are around USD 26 billion only,” he said during his intervention at the Baku High-Level Dialogue on Adaptation on Thursday at the ongoing UN COP30 summit. READ HERE
- Nov 21, 2025 13:22 IST
From Goa to the world: IFFI expands platform for Indian and local talent
Goa's two-decade-long association with the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has helped transform the coastal state into a vibrant hub for cinematic exchange, serving as a major platform for national and homegrown filmmakers.
Speaking at the inauguration of the festival's 56th edition on Thursday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said IFFI has grown alongside Goa since it first travelled to the state in 2004.
IFFI, which was held in various parts of the country since its inception in 1952, was brought to Goa under the leadership of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar. The state became the permanent venue for the festival in 2014.
- Nov 21, 2025 13:03 IST
Bengal CM shielding ‘illegal vote-bank’: After Mamata now Suvendu writes letter to CEC
Ratcheting up the political temperature around the SIR, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to “undermine” the Election Commission and “shield an illicit vote-bank” her party has “nurtured for years”.
Adhikari’s letter to the CEC came hours after Banerjee’s communication to the poll panel on Thursday in which she slammed the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as “chaotic and coercive”. READ HERE
- Nov 21, 2025 12:31 IST
IND vs SA 2nd Test: 'Pitched battle' on cards as India aim to draw level
Rishabh Pant will walk into an immensely challenging leadership exam in the absence of Shubman Gill as India face the uphill task of restoring parity against a well-prepared South Africa on a surface that is expected to offer appreciable turn in the second and final Test starting here on Saturday.
An even tougher test looms for head coach Gautam Gambhir, whose often perplexing calls have left the dressing room and think-tank grappling for clarity. READ MORE
- Nov 21, 2025 11:26 IST
Tremors felt in West Bengal, NE as 5.7 magnitude quake jolts Bangladesh
Tremors were felt across West Bengal and parts of the northeast on Friday morning, as an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Bangladesh's Narsingdi, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The quake struck 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi in the neighbouring country at 10.08 am, and at a depth of 10 km, it said.
Several people in West Bengal and the northeast, including Kolkata and Assam’s Guwahati, were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure.
- Nov 21, 2025 10:55 IST
AQI at 370 keeps Delhi in ‘very poor’ category; Wazirpur recorded the highest at 442
Delhi breathed 'very poor' air on Friday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 370, a marginal drop from 391 the day before, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Earlier, officials predicted that the air quality could slip into the 'severe' category.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. READ MORE
- Nov 21, 2025 10:40 IST
Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade after hitting fresh 52-week highs
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday after a two-day rally dragged by weak global market trends.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 285.28 points to 85,347.40 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 82.6 points to 26,109.55.
From the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Eternal, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, and Power Grid were among the major laggards.
However, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Titan, and Asian Paints were among the gainers.
- Nov 21, 2025 08:43 IST
Prashant Kishor's 'maun vrat' stunt at Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district
VIDEO | Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor continues his 'maun vrat' (silent fast) at Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district. The ashram was set up by Mahatma Gandhi about a century ago.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2025
Notably, Kishor, who is known to have great admiration for Mahatma Gandhi, had… pic.twitter.com/pkF2writUK
- Nov 21, 2025 07:47 IST
AQI around India Gate recorded at 331
#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from the area around India Gate and Kartavya Path this morning as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city.— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2025
AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 331, categorised as 'Very Poor', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/ciU5rJpSgr
- Nov 21, 2025 07:23 IST
PM Modi embarks on visit to South Africa to attend G20 summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a three-day visit to South Africa to attend the first G20 summit being held in Africa.
During his stay in Johannesburg, the Prime Minister will also attend the sixth IBSA Summit on the sidelines of the G20.
- Nov 21, 2025 07:20 IST
Here is Trump’s full 28-point peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war
President Donald Trump's 28-point draft proposal to end Russia's war in Ukraine has been presented in Kyiv.
Washington and Moscow worked together on the draft, and it offers terms more favourable to Russia by calling for Ukraine to cede territory, avoid joining NATO and more. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the draft proposal Thursday.
- Nov 21, 2025 07:12 IST
13 injured in fire at main venue of UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem
At least 13 people were injured in a fire which broke out at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem, forcing thousands of people to run for safety.
The fire broke out at around 2 pm on Thursday at the 'Blue Zone', where all meetings, negotiations, country pavilions, media centre and offices of all high-profile dignitaries are housed, including the main plenary hall.