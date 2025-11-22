Top news headlines of today – 22 Nov 2025

Ukraine faces a hard choice at a pivotal point in its almost four-year fight to defeat Russia's full-scale invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians in a national address Friday, pledging to hold constructive discussions with Washington on a US peace proposal in what he called “truly one of the most difficult moments in our history.”
The US plan contains many of Russian President Vladimir Putin's longstanding demands while offering limited security guarantees to Ukraine.
It foresees Ukraine handing over territory to Russia, something Zelenskyy has repeatedly ruled out, reduces the size of it army and blocks its coveted path to NATO membership.
While Zelenskyy has offered to negotiate with the US and Russia, he signalled Ukraine may not get everything it wants and has to confront the possibility of losing American support if it makes a stand.
“Currently, the pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest," Zelenskyy said in a recorded speech. "Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice, either losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”
“We do not make loud statements. We will work calmly with America and all partners," he said, but insisted on fair treatment.
“Ukraine's national interest must be taken into account,” he said.
He urged Ukrainians to “stop fighting” each other, in a possible reference to a major corruption scandal that has brought fierce criticism of the government, and said peace talks next week “will be very difficult.”
