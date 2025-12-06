Top news headlines of today – 6 Dec 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, on his death anniversary.

'Jai Bhim': These two words have come to symbolise the awakening and empowerment of the Dalit community in independent India, but not many people know how it originated.

The slogan, which also encapsulates the immense reverence in which Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is held, was first raised at the Makranpur Parishad, a conference organised at Makranpur village in Kannad teshil of today's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra.

Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, died on December 6, 1956.

