Top news headlines of today – 6 Dec 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, on his death anniversary.
'Jai Bhim': These two words have come to symbolise the awakening and empowerment of the Dalit community in independent India, but not many people know how it originated.
The slogan, which also encapsulates the immense reverence in which Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is held, was first raised at the Makranpur Parishad, a conference organised at Makranpur village in Kannad teshil of today's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra.
Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, died on December 6, 1956.
- Dec 06, 2025 10:25 IST
High alert in Murshidabad as suspended TMC MLA pushes ahead with ‘Babri-style’ mosque plan
West Bengal braces for a politically fraught Saturday as suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir pushes ahead with the foundation-laying ceremony for a 'Babri Masjid-style' mosque in Murshidabad, triggering high alert and sharpened political messaging on a date laden with communal sensitivities.
The Beldanga site, where Kabir claimed "three lakh people" would assemble, has been sealed into a high-security grid, with deployment of RAF, district police, and central forces on both sides of the National Highway 12, after the Calcutta High Court declined to halt the event but placed full responsibility for public order on the state government. READ MORE
- Dec 06, 2025 10:24 IST
Pak, Afghan forces trade fire along Chaman border: Report
A heavy exchange of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces was reported from the key Chaman border, according to a media report on Saturday.
Injuries were reported from the district hospital, but no fatalities occurred, the Dawn newspaper reported.
Officials from both sides accused each other of instigating the flare-up late on Friday night across the border in the Balochistan province. READ MORE
- Dec 06, 2025 10:24 IST
- Dec 06, 2025 10:23 IST
HC rejects Neha Singh Rathore’s anticipatory bail, paving way for her arrest
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of folk singer Neha Singh Rathore in a case related to allegedly making baseless, anti-religious and anti-national comments on social media.
The said comments allegedly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP, in connection with the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. READ MORE
- Dec 06, 2025 10:23 IST
