Bajaj Auto shares jump 5%; reach 52-week high after September quarter earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Bajaj Auto jumped 5 per cent to reach the 52-week high mark on Thursday after the company's consolidated net profit increased 17.51 per cent for the September quarter.

Advertisment

Following the encouraging earnings, the stock rallied 4.85 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 5,393.30 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 5 per cent to Rs 5,395 per share -- its 52-week high.

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit rose 17.51 per cent to Rs 2,020 crore for the September quarter with a robust domestic performance driving record revenue.

Advertisment

The Pune-based company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,719 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Auto's quarterly earnings came after market hours on Wednesday.

Total income increased to Rs 11,207 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 10,537 crore a year ago, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Auto said its revenue from operations registered a new high of Rs 10,777 crore, up 6 per cent year-on-year.