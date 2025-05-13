Carborundum Universal posts Q4 net profit of Rs 30.10 crore

Chennai, May 13 (PTI) Carborundum Universal Ltd, a manufacturer of abrasives, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.10 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, the company said.

The city-based company had recorded a net profit of Rs 142.56 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025, the company’s net profit stood at Rs 298.71 crore, compared to Rs 476.18 crore reported in the same period last year.

The consolidated total income for the quarter under review remained flat at Rs 1,223.38 crore, as against Rs 1,213.73 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

For the full year ended March 31, 2025, consolidated total income rose to Rs 4,935.22 crore from Rs 4,778.84 crore in the previous financial year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company, which is part of the diversified Murugappa Group, said that capital expenditure during 2024-25 stood at Rs 282 crore, while the consolidated debt-equity ratio was 0.03 per cent.

Under the abrasives business segment, the company recorded a 3.3 per cent growth in consolidated sales for FY 2024-25 at Rs 2,159 crore. The electro minerals division reported a 1.9 per cent growth, with sales reaching Rs 1,574 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025.

Sales in the ceramics division grew by 7.7 per cent to Rs 1,160 crore for the full year, driven by performance in metallised ceramics, engineered ceramics, and refractories.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share (250 per cent on the face value of Rs 1 per share) for shareholders.

The statement added that the company had earlier paid an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, taking the total dividend to Rs 4 per share (400 per cent on the face value of Rs 1 per share).