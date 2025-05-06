Celcius Logistics raises Rs 250 crore in funding round

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Third-party logistics operator Celcius Logistics on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 250 crore in an oversubscribed Series B round through a combination of equity investment, debt financing, and secondary transactions.

This funding will help the company expand its network to more than 1,000 cities in the country and enhance its technology platform to meet the growing demand for temperature-sensitive logistics across multiple sectors, Celcius said.

Recently, Celcius has made significant inroads into pharmaceutical logistics for safe and efficient transportation of critical medical supplies nationwide, according to the company.

In May last year, the end-to-end cold chain solutions provider raised Rs 40 crore in a pre-series B round. Till date, the company said it has raised around Rs 390 crore to expand its cold chain network and capabilities.

Equity investors Eurazeo and Omnivore co-led the round, which saw participation from existing investor IvyCap Ventures, and debt partners including Trifecta Capital, Lighthouse Canton, BlackSoil, UCIC, and GetVantage, among others, Celcius said.

"The funding comes at a pivotal time as we scale our operations and strengthen our capabilities across all verticals. We are focused on expanding our reach, deepening customer partnerships, and delivering seamless, reliable, and efficient temperature-sensitive logistics using our tech-driven cold chain solutions. This support enables us to bridge critical industry gaps and drive meaningful transformation in the ecosystem," said Swarup Bose, Founder and CEO of Celcius Logistics.

Set up in 2020, the company now operates in over 600 cities with a network of more than 4,000 vehicles and 150+ cold storage and distribution facilities. PTI IAS DR