Ficci short lists 100 Indian developers XROS Fellowship programme

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), with the support of Meta, has concluded its initiative XR Open Source (XROS) Fellowship programme for Indian developers.

According to a release, the programme began with 10,000 registrations, underscoring the keenness of Indian developers to explore the limitless possibilities offered by XR.

Through a rigorous evaluation process, 100 developers were short-listed for contributions to 38 open-source projects listed by 24 partner organisations with the commitment to drive India's contribution in building the XR ecosystem and creating India-specific solutions, the release added.

"FICCI, through the support of Meta, successfully concluded its, one-of-its-kind initiative, the XR Open Source (XROS) Fellowship program for Indian developers, and organised the Graduation Day to felicitate the developers," the release added.