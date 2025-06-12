Flipkart launches fulfilment centre in Patna

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) E-commerce platform Flipkart on Thursday said it has launched a new fulfilment centre in Patna.

The 4.5 lakh square feet facility will support a network of over 6,600 sellers in Bihar, and generate over 1,100 direct and indirect job opportunities, a company statement said.

A fulfilment centre is a facility that manages and processes customer orders by storing inventory, picking, packing, and shipping products directly to buyers.

The Patna facility will cater to a wide range of product categories, including health, beauty, mobile accessories, and large appliances, to improve delivery speed and volume across more than 1,000 pin codes in the region.

"This facility will create meaningful employment opportunities, fostering local economic growth and reinforcing our dedication to inclusive development in the region," Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Re-Commerce & Minutes Business at Flipkart Group, said. PTI ANK DR