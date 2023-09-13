Flipkart's Shopsy gears up for festive season; launches 'Grand Shopsy Mela'

Bengaluru: Shopsy by Flipkart announces its biggest shopping festival of the year 'Grand Shopsy Mela'.

Building on the tremendous success of its previous two editions, the platform is set to bring an extravagant shopping experience and attractive prices to its millions of customers from the 12th-17th September 2023. The Grand Shopsy Mela will offer customers a wide range of products starting from Rs. 9/-, encouraging them to tick-off their wish list this festive season.

With the onset of the festive season, it is that time of the year when customers go all out to celebrate with their friends and family. Value-seeking consumers are always on the lookout for products that provide the maximum value on each purchase and especially during the festive season, they plan ahead of time to ensure affordable shopping during the festivals. Keeping this sentiment in mind, Shopsy encourages consumers to shop generously during the Grand Shopsy Mela by providing an extensive range of value-driven products for their customers to choose from.

Bringing unmatched value to every Indian, Grand Shopsy Mela will have special offers, under Rs.25/- and Rs.50/- deals, Sarees from Rs.109/-, Kurtis from Rs.99/-, Tshirts from Rs.89/-, Earrings from Rs.15/- and Sunglasses from Rs.39/- and many more products across other categories. Sold by various sellers on the platform, Shopsy is the go-to destination for festive shopping this year. A wide range of selection of over 50 lakh products across categories such as fashion, beauty, home, accessories and more will be made available on the platform for shoppers across India. As part of this Mela, Shopsy will also be introducing fancy store products such as scrunchies, bindies, earrings on its platform with millions of products being made available online at affordable prices.

Excited to announce the launch of Grand Shopsy Mela, Kapil Thirani, Head of Shopsy, Flipkart, said, "As the festive season approaches, we at Shopsy strive to elevate the online shopping experience for Indian consumers. Shopsy has become a household name and has emerged as the country’s preferred ‘value’ shopping destination within a span of two years. Stepping into the latest edition of Grand Shopsy Mela, we are committed to increase our efforts to ensure unmatched value, quality and accessibility. Our vision is to democratize online shopping and make e-commerce accessible to all customers across the length and breadth of the country. Driven by affordability, the Grand Shopsy Mela will offer something for every consumer and will inspire Indians across the country to shop online for all their festive needs.”

Ahead of the festive season, the platform is inspiring customers to shop their heart out without burning a hole in their pockets. Steering the hypervalue narrative with actor and singer Ayushmann Khurana, Shopsy will also rope in popular influencers and TV celebrities like Priyank Sharma, Ridhi Dogra, and Siddharth Gulati to amplify the campaign and reach its dynamic set of customers across geographies.