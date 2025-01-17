Hindalco to replace diesel vehicles with EVs across all plants in India

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Hindalco Industries Ltd on Friday said that it aims to replace diesel vehicles with electric vehicles across all plants in the country as part of its goal to become a net-zero carbon emission company.

Advertisment

The company said it has flagged off a fleet of electric bulkers at its Aditya Aluminium plant in Odisha for supplying one million tonnes of fly ash to the cement industry in the the state over the next five years.

Additionally, the company has inaugurated two EV recharge stations near the fly ash loading point, marking another step toward green transportation and sustainable operations, Hindalco Industries Ltd said in a statement.

As a result of using electric vehicles, the plant expects to reduce 3,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, and it will help save Rs 1.5 crore in freight costs.

Advertisment

Fly ash constitutes about 35 per cent of the volume of cement produced. Hindalco supplies four million tonnes of fly ash from across its plants to the cement industry.

"This marks an important milestone as we induct the first set of electric vehicles into our transportation fleet. These EVs will play a pivotal role in transporting our critical waste, fly ash, to the cement industry as an input material, contributing not only to a greener transportation system but also to the circular economy," Hindalco Industries Ltd President and Chief Logistics Officer Sukanta Das said.

Hindalco is also focused on scaling up the use of LNG and electric vehicles in road transport, while expanding the rail mode of transportation by connecting its new mines and plant locations to the Indian railways network. PTI SID HVA