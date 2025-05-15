India's exports to US rise 27.3%; imports jump to 63.76% in April

New Delhi: India's exports to the US rose by 27.3 per cent to USD 8.42 billion, while imports surged by 63.76 per cent to USD 5.24 billion in April, according to the commerce ministry data.

Trade experts said that domestic exporters have rushed to deliver their orders to avoid the reciprocal tariffs announced by the Trump administration on April 2.

Later, the tariff was suspended till July 9.

"Exports and imports both are growing and we are committed to increase the level of trade with the US. The trade agreement will further improve this relationship," an official said on Thursday.

Further, the data showed that the country's exports to China too rose to USD 1.41 billion in April from USD 1.25 billion in the same month last year.

However, imports from the neighbouring country also jumped to USD 9.91 billion from USD 7.6 billion in April 2024.

Imports from Russia grew by 17.7 per cent to USD 6.23 billion in April this year. Russia is a crude oil source for India.

According to the data, the top five export destinations include the US, UAE, Australia, Tanzania and Kenya.

The top five import sources in April were the UAE, China, the US, Russia, and Ireland.