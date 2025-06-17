Jorhat-Delhi flight, more morning services from Guwahati to major Assam cities from Sept 20: CM

Dibrugarh (Assam), Jun 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that a flight between Jorhat and Delhi will commence from September, along with additional daily morning services from Guwahati to Dibrugarh and Silchar.

He said air connectivity between Guwahati and Navi Mumbai will also be launched later this year, with Indigo to operate all these flights.

“The people of Dibrugarh have been demanding a morning flight to Guwahati for long. I am happy to say that Indigo announced yesterday that it will start an additional Dibrugarh-Guwahati morning flight from September 20,” Sarma said at a press conference here.

The new flight between Jorhat and Delhi and an additional one between Guwahati and Silchar will also start by the carrier on the same date, he added.

“Indigo will have a flight in the Guwahati-Navi Mumbai sector from October or November. The date has not been announced as the airport there is not ready yet,” Sarma said.

Indigo, in a post on X on Monday evening, had announced of the new and additional flights connecting the state.

“We are thrilled to announce new routes to/from Assam with support from Hon’ble Chief Minister Sh. @himantabiswa & @MoCA_GoI,” it had said.

The Delhi-Jorhat flight and additional daily early morning flights on Guwahati-Silchar and Guwahati-Dibrugarh routes will commence from September 20, it said.

“Guwahati - Navi Mumbai flights in Winter 2025 schedule,” the airline added. PTI SSG NN