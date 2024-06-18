LEO1 secures investment from Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Edu-fintech startup LEO1 on Tuesday said it has secured strategic investment from the Indian cricket captain, Rohit Sharma.

The amount and valuation of the fundraise was not disclosed.

The homegrown brand has raised USD 35 million (about Rs 291 crore) over the last three years from investors, including Aavishkar Capital, QED Investors, Ardent Investors LLC, 9 Unicorn, DMI Finance, MS Fincap, Angel Bay, Ratna Fin Capital, Neweva Capital, and AAR EM Ventures.

"I am thrilled to support LEO1 in its mission to revolutionize learning and make quality education accessible to everyone. Their approach, unwavering commitment, and entrepreneurial spirit are truly inspiring as they work to positively impact the lives of aspiring students and their parents," Sharma said.

**** TechM arm Comviva upgrades solutions to offer advanced programming interface for telecom operators * Digital solutions provider Comviva on Tuesday said its upgraded CNPaaS (Communication Network Platform as a Service) platform will offer advanced 5G networking capabilities to telecom providers.

The company has upgraded NGAGE, a CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) to make it CNPaaS.

The platform will provide APIs (Application Programming Interface) for critical functions such as SIM swap, number verification, quality on demand, and location on demand over both 5G and 4G networks.

"The NGAGE CNPaaS platform offers advanced capabilities that allow businesses to control, configure, and query their networks on demand and at scale," the Tech Mahindra subsidiary said in a statement.

It said the solution will help enterprises to monetise through network-API driven capabilities such as on-demand quality of service (QoS), precise device location, and network slicing.

"This strategic first-in-the-industry solution shall enable enterprises and telecom operators to harness the full potential of communication and network solutions with advanced API integration," Deshbandhu Bansal, COO of Messaging Solutions at Comviva, said. PTI ANK SHW