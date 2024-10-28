North East Small Finance Bank completes acquisition of Slice

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) North East Small Finance Bank has completed merger of consumer payments and lending company Slice.

The merger is effective from October 27, following the receipt of all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals, a joint statement said on Monday.

This merger unifies the operations, assets, and brand identities of both entities into a single, integrated banking institution, it said.

This strategic integration sets the foundation for building India's foremost tech-driven bank, prioritising stability, risk management, and a robust governance framework as its key pillars, it said.

With a strengthened financial position, the merged entity is well-equipped to expand its operations, meet evolving customer needs, and enhance risk management, setting new benchmarks in customer experience, it said.

The merged entity is committed to deepening the bank's already strong presence in the northeast region, it added. PTI DP HVA