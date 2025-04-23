Power engineers' body AIPEF demands withdrawal of discoms' privatisation process

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Electricity engineers' body AIPEF on Wednesday said it has submitted a memorandum to the government demanding withdrawal of privatisation process of discoms (electricity distribution companies) in Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said the memorandum was given to the power ministry.

AIPEF "has urged the Minister of State for Power Ministry to intervene so that unilaterally going on privatisation exercise in UP is withdrawn, profit-making Chandigarh Power Department privatisation is reviewed and no privatisation is done anywhere in the larger interest of consumers and employees", it said.

Discoms should remain in the public sector in the larger interest of both consumers and employees. As far as viability is concerned, in most of the states it has been achieved in the public sector itself, said Shailendra Dubey, Chairman of AIPEF.

The average of aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses has significantly come down during the last two-three years, he noted.

Dubey said protests are going on against the move of the government to privatise UP's discoms Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL). PTI ABI HVA