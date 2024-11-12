Sagility India shares debut 3.53% higher against the issue price of Rs 30

New Delhi: Shares of Sagility India Ltd, a technology-enabled services provider in the healthcare space, on Tuesday listed with a premium of 3.53 per cent against the issue price of Rs 30.

The stock made its debut at Rs 31.06, up 3.53 per cent from the issue price on both the BSE and NSE. Later, it jumped 7.2 per cent to Rs 32.16 on the BSE.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 15,059.83 crore.

The initial share sale of Sagility India Ltd fetched 3.20 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Thursday.

The initial public offering (IPO) had a price band of Rs 28-30 per share.

The Bengaluru-based company's IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 70.22 crore shares worth Rs 2,106.60 crore at the upper end of the price band.

In March 2024, Sagility acquired BirchAI, a healthcare technology firm specialising in cloud-based generative AI technology.

This acquisition is expected to enhance member and provider engagement and reduce clients' operational costs through AI-powered customer support solutions using speech-to-text and large language models (LLMs) integrated with Sagility's engagement solutions.