Spark Radiology introduces new tech platform

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Spark Radiology on Tuesday introduced a new technology platform in the country aimed at improved diagnosis and faster report turnaround.

The Bengaluru-based company has introduced SPARK.ai, a reimagined approach to workflow design - reducing manual overhead, enabling faster report turnaround, and helping radiologists focus on delivering accurate and timely diagnoses.

India currently has around 20,000 radiologists serving a population of over 1.4 billion, resulting in a significant gap between diagnostic demand and available expertise.

For every 100 scans performed daily, there's only one radiologist available to interpret them.

SPARK.ai has been developed to address this gap by automating routine documentation tasks, and simplifying case management, thus allowing radiologists to focus on making the diagnosis instead of the report.

"By integrating AI-driven reporting assistance into their daily routine, SPARK.ai allows radiologists to utilise their time more efficiently, focusing on more critical work, reducing burnout, and ensuring an improved diagnosis," Spark Radiology CEO Allison Garza said.

Beyond solving immediate workflow inefficiencies, the launch of SPARK.ai is also a testament to how technology is driving the next phase of healthcare innovation in India, she added.

"The growing adoption of AI-powered reporting tools globally is enabling hospitals and diagnostic centres to expand their reach, optimise resource allocation, and ultimately improve patient care," Spark Radiology CTO Suresh Joel said.