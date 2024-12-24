Swiggy plans to onboard 1 lakh women delivery partners by 2030

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said it is planning to onboard at least 1 lakh women delivery partners by 2030 and signed an initial pact with the NSE for rolling out a financial literacy programme for delivery partners, with special focus on women workforce.

The company signed the MoU at an event, attended by Swiggy MD and Group CEO Sriharsha Majety, NSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Kumar Chauhan, and Amruta Fadnavis, banker and wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ten women delivery executives, who completed the highest number of orders in 2024, were felicitated during the event, with each recipient receiving a cheque of Rs 11,000.

"Earlier this year, when we launched 'She the Change' programme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji, made a very pertinent observation when she said in areas where women are visibly seen to be running more enterprises such as food and beverage businesses, crime and anarchy will gradually reduce. I believe that the presence of women delivery partners on the road is an equally positive signal.

"We will do our utmost in this direction; and commit to take the number of women delivery partners to at least 1 lakh by 2030. We will continue to come out with policies and programmes to support this positive change, and our MoU with NSE is a step in this direction," said Majety.

The comprehensive financial literacy programme for delivery partners will feature interactive training sessions led by Sebi-certified trainers, covering topics such as budgeting, investments, debt management, and understanding capital markets.

The modules will include audio visual content and will also be available on the platform's partner app -- the DE app.

"This partnership with Swiggy reflects our commitment to equipping delivery partners, especially female partners, with the knowledge and awareness of tools needed for financial independence and long-term security. By focusing on financial literacy, we aim to empower gig workers to manage their finances more effectively for their financial well-being," said Chauhan. PTI IAS TRB