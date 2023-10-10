Tanzania seeks investments from India

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) East African nation Tanzania on Tuesday sought investments from India, saying it provides a robust incentive package and ease of doing business to attract the private sector.

Addressing business leaders from both countries, Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan said that India is among the top five investors in her country.

India has investments in different sectors like manufacturing, real estate, transportation, tourism, agriculture and human resource services.

"Tanzania is strategically located in East Africa. In Tanzania, we provide a market of 61 million people and it is also a signatory of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)...So, invest in Tanzania to enjoy all the market size," she said here.

Enlisting steps that have been taken to attract investors, the president said the registration process has been made easy and the country provides a robust incentive package for investors.

"We are targeting USD 15 billion (foreign direct investment by the end of 2025," she said, adding "We have done many things to make Tanzania a best investment destination...Our doors are open to welcome you".

Speaking at the event, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said huge opportunities are there in both countries to enhance collaborations in sectors like tourism, agri, healthcare, pharma and space.

President Hassan arrived here on a four-day visit on Sunday. She is accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, the Head of Tanzania Investment Commission and a 60-member business delegation.

The bilateral trade between the two countries increased to USD 6.5 billion(USD 4 billion exports and USD 2.54 billion imports) in 2022-23 from USD 4.58 billion in 2021-22. PTI RR BAL BAL