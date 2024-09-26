Tata Play's Binge helps Philippines’s Cignal TV to launch its OTT aggregation platform

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The country's leading DTH operator Tata Play on Thursday said its OTT platform Binge has expanded into the Philippines by providing its Platform as a Service (PaaS) to Cignal TV's OTT aggregation platform, Cignal Super.

Cignal TV is the Philippines’s media and telecommunications firm and a leading Pay-TV provider.

Built with Tata Play Binge’s cloud technology, the Cignal Super app is in its test phase by pilot users and will be launched commercially in the coming months, according to a joint statement.

Recently, Tata Play, earlier known as Tata Sky, collaborated with Bangladesh's Akash Digital TV.

The Tata group firm is streamlining the preliminary app development process for potential OTT aggregators globally by offering its proprietary cloud technology.

Through Tata Play Binge PaaS, the platform supports OTT aggregators worldwide to focus on content creation, partnership building, and subscriber acquisition, without the complexities of developing and managing the technology to service aggregation.