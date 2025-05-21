Temasek-backed Shiprocket files draft IPO papers via confidential pre-filing route

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Temasek-backed e-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offering through a confidential pre-filing route.

The confidential pre-filing route allows the company to withhold public disclosure of details under the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) until later stages.

In a public notice on Wednesday, Shiprocket Ltd said it has filed "the pre-filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus with Sebi and the stock exchanges under the -- ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations in relation to the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares on the main board of the stock exchanges".

However, it clarified that the pre-filing of DRHP does not guarantee that the company will go ahead with the initial public offering.

Earlier, sources said the company looks to raise around Rs 2,000-2,500 crore through the public issue.

The proceeds from the fresh issue, if included, are expected to be used for product development, strategic acquisitions, expansion of logistics and warehousing infrastructure, and strengthening its technology stack, they said.

Backed by marquee investors like Temasek and Zomato, Shiprocket evolved from a shipping provider to a full-stack e-commerce enabler for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and MSMEs.

Shiprocket processes over 490 million e-commerce transactions and serves over 120 million end-consumers through its core business. It enables over 4 lakh merchants to scale online, supported by a logistics network that covers 19,000 pin codes across India and reaches over 160 countries via its cross-border capabilities.

D2C Brands like Mamaearth, Giva, mCaffeine, and Bellavita leverage Shiprocket's end-to-end solutions to streamline operations, improve delivery performance, and expand their reach.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities, JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue. PTI HG DRR