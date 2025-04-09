Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for wishes on wife Jaya's birthday

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday expressed his gratitude and love to fans for their wishes on his wife, actor-MP Jaya Bachchan's birthday.

Jaya Bachchan, known for her work in films such as "Guddi", "Piya Ka Ghar", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", turned 77 today.

"To all that have wished Jaya on her birthday , my gratitude and love .. it will be impossible to respond to each one hence this comment here .." Amitabh Bachchan, 82, wrote on X.

T 5343 - to all that have wished Jaya on her birthday , my gratitude and love .. it will be impossible to respond to each one hence this comment here .. आभार और अनेक धन्यवाद उन सब को जिन्होंने जया को जन्म दिवस की बधाई दी है । सब को व्यक्तिगत रूप से उत्तर देना संभव नहीं हो पाएगा,… — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2025

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, co-stars of popular films such as "Zanjeer", "Abhimaan", "Sholay", "Chupke Chupke", "Mili" and "Silsila", tied the knot in 1973. They share two children - columnist Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, an entreprenuer, shared a picture with Jaya Bachchan on her Instagram Stories.

"Happy birthday Nani!" she wrote.

Actor Kajol, who worked with Jaya Bachchan in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", also wished her on X.

"Happy birthday to the most no nonsense woman I know wish u a fantastic year ahead #JayaBachchan," she captioned a throwback picture with the veteran actor at a Durga Puja pandal.