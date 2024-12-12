Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah marries boyfriend Shane Gregoire

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj, has tied the knot with longtime-boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

The 23-year-old YouTuber and Gregoire shared photos from their wedding on Instagram on Wednesday night. "Now and forever," the couple wrote in the caption.

Aaliyah had announced her engagement to Gregoire, an American entrepreneur, in May 2023.

The couple were flooded with best wishes from friends and family on social media.

"Beautiful," wrote actor Jahnvi Kapoor, whose sister Khushi took part in Aaliyah's wedding festivities.

"All the love and blessings always," said producer Guneet Monga.

Ananya Panday commented, "Congratulations cuties." Aaliyah's parents, Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj, shared the couple's wedding photos on their respective Instagram pages as well.

The couple's wedding reception was attended by newly-wed Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala as well as actors Abhishek Bachchan and his nephew Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bobby Deol. PTI RB BK BK