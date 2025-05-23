Viral video: Actress Helen performs pilates at 85, people say 'Inspiration'

New Delhi: Veteran star Helen has left her fans impressed after a video of her doing fitness exercises emerged on social media.

Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala shared a video of the actor on her Instagram handle on Thursday.

The video featured Helen performing a series of exercises, including pilates. Helen also did some dance steps from her popular number "Monica, O My Darling".

It begins with Helen saying, "Hi, I am a girl of 85 and because of pilates and thanks to Yasmin, I will show you what I can do." "At 85, Helen Khan is doing things most wouldn’t even try! From climbing stairs without a cane, trampoline jumps and dancing on Monica Oh My Darling—she’s just unstoppable. Living proof that pilates keeps you young," Karachiwala captioned the post.

Many fans lauded Helen's dedication in the comment section.

"So inspiring," a comment read.

"Incredible..this is awesome," read another.

"Unbelievable inspirational video!! What an energy and look at her happy expressions kudos to Helanji and motivational Trainor," a user said.