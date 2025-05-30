Many reality shows are fraudulent, ‘The Traitors’ will be authentic: Karan Johar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar said on Friday that his upcoming reality series The Traitors promises to be nothing short of “authentic,” as he unveiled the 20 contestants set to take part in the show.

Johar, who has appeared as a judge on various reality shows like “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa” and “India’s Got Talent”, will be serving as a host for the upcoming Prime Video series, which is adapted from the popular international reality show “The Traitors”.

“I saw the UK, US version of the show, which are already cult, and hugely popular shows, all into their third season. I was engrossed, invested, engaged and mesmerized by the sheer craziness of this supremely clever format. It was a Dutch format,” Johar told reporters at the press conference of the show.

“The Traitors”, a collaboration with All3Media International and produced by BBC Studios India Productions, features 20 celebrities from various spheres, who come together in this ultimate test of trust and betrayal, as they compete to win a significant cash prize and the coveted title.

“It seems so exciting. It is different from other reality shows, and this is something I haven’t done. Here (in this show) you don’t need to be inauthentic. On many reality shows, we are fraudulent. We are crying when we don’t want to cry, or laughing loudly when we don’t want to laugh.

"Here it’s none of that. It’s all real time drama and you’re reacting authentically, like you’re really feeling betrayed or hurt or happy or empowered,” the filmmaker said.

The “Traitors” features noted celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala and Uorfi Javed.

It will also feature comedian Apoorva Mukhija, who was embroiled in the 'India's Got Latent' controversy earlier this year.

“The Traitors” will premiere on the streamer on June 12.