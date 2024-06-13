'Singham 3' may not come on Independence day, confirms Ajay Devgn

Mumbai, June 13 (PTI) "Singham 3" is not ready yet and may not release on August 15, Ajay Devgn on Thursday said while sharing an update on the next installment of the highly-anticipated cop franchise.

Titled "Singham Again", the film was earlier set to arrive in theatres on the Independence Day.

"We are not sure. The work in the film is yet to complete and some shooting is left. We are not in a hurry as haste spoils things. When we are ready, we will decide ( the release date)," Devgn told reporters here at the trailer launch of his latest "Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha".

Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are the new cast members in the cop universe that features Devgn's "Singham" movies, Ranveer Singh's "Simmba" and Akshay Kumar-starrer "Suryavanshi".

"Singham'' released in 2011, followed by "Singham Returns" in 2014.