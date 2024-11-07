What is Hashimoto’s disease? Arjun Kapoor diagnosed with; cause and symptoms

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor revealed that he suffered from mild depression and Hasimoto's disease.

The actor revealed how he has struggled with weight-related issues due to this disease. He mentioned that his mother had the same auto-immune condition and so does his sister, Anshula Kapoor.

"I haven’t always opened up about it, but I also have Hashimoto’s disease, which is an extension of thyroid. It's almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes in distress," Arjun told The Hollywood Reporter.

What is Hashimoto's disease?

Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland.

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in your neck that controls many important functions in the body, like metabolism (how your body uses energy).

Causes of Hashimoto’s Disease

Although the exact cause of this condition is unknown, several factors may increase the risk of it.

If someone in your family has Hashimoto's or other thyroid disorders, you might be more likely to develop it.

Hashimoto’s disease is more common in women than in men.

It can happen at any age but is most commonly diagnosed in middle-aged adults.

Having other autoimmune diseases, like type 1 diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis, may increase your risk of developing Hashimoto's.