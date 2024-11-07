Did the squirrel ‘trump’ Kamala Harris?

New Delhi: In a poignant moment at Howard University, her alma mater, Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the 2024 United States presidential election to Donald Trump, marking the end of a closely watched and intensely fought campaign. The speech, intended to be a solemn affair, was briefly overshadowed by an unexpected visitor - a squirrel dashing across the stage.

The atmosphere was charged with emotion as supporters gathered to hear from the first woman, Black, and South Asian American vice president. However, just moments before Harris began her address, attendees were startled by a small, agile squirrel that scampered across the stage.

The spirit of Peanut came back for Kamala’s concession speech just to remind the Democrats not to ever mess with the squirrels again. 🐿️pic.twitter.com/MxALsv6anL — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 6, 2024

The critter, reminiscent of the recently euthanised internet-famous squirrel Peanut, sparked a wave of comments on social media, with many humorously suggesting it was Peanut's spirit making an appearance.

Peanut, an Instagram sensation with over 500,000 followers, was seized and euthanised by New York wildlife officials amid rabies concerns, an incident that had become a point of contention in the election cycle.

Trump’s campaign had capitalised on the squirrel's story, painting it as a symbol of government overreach, which resonated with some voters and became a talking point in the final days leading up to the election.

The appearance of the squirrel was dubbed "the Squirrel Spectacle" by many. While some saw it as mere coincidence, others found in it a metaphor for the unexpected twists of political life, where even the smallest creatures can steal the show.