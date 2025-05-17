Pak PM Sharif recalls 2:30 am call from army chief after India hit Nur Khan air base near capital

Islamabad, May 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed that he was woken up by the army chief early last Saturday to inform about an Indian missile hitting an airbase less than 25 kilometres from the capital among other places.

Sharif's comment came a week after India and Pakistan announced to have reached an understanding to end the military confrontation after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes following the Pahalgam terror attack.

On May 10, Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry had told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) air bases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted by Indian missiles. Among these, Nur Khan air base is less than 25 kilometres from the Islamabad Capital Territory.

On Friday night, Sharif was addressing a gathering on Friday night here to observe the Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Thanks) for the “success against India” when he recalled the events leading to the retaliation by Pakistan.

“I got a call at 2:30 (Saturday) on a secure phone from army chief General Syed Asim Munir who informed me that India just now launched ballistic missiles and one of them fell at the Nur Khan Airport and the other fell in some other areas,” the prime minister said.

General Munir’s voice exhumed a lot of confidence, self-respect and extreme love for the country, he said. Munir asked for permission “to slap the enemy in the face that will be remembered for all times to come,” he claimed.

Sharif said that Pakistan launched a counter-attack and listed Indian areas, including Pathankot, Udhampur and other places that were hit by Pakistani missiles.

He also highlighted that “India's self-conceived pride of being the regional policeman was blown to bits by Pakistan's valiant armed forces, and the PAF falcons turned India's war fever into a nightmare from which it may never recover.” The prime minister also stated that General Munir again called him in the morning to inform that Pakistan gave a befitting reply to India and now a request has been made for a ceasefire, and “I gave permission to accept the offer.” “My dear elders, brothers and sisters, this is a brief summary of the long story,” he said.

In the same speech, Sharif also said that Pakistan and India should sit down at the table like peaceful neighbours and settle their outstanding issues, including Kashmir.

Stating that India and Pakistan fought three wars and got nothing, Sharif said, “The lesson is to sit down as peaceful neighbours and settle all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir. Without resolution of our issues, we cannot have peace in this part of the world.” India has, however, made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. PTI SH NPK NPK